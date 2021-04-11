Cipher 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $149,310.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $72,789.22 and approximately $149,310.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00064280 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000802 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

