Citadel (CTL) Trading 30.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 53.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $124,427.45 and approximately $1,026.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

