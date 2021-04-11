Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 668 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

In related news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Insiders sold 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $142.34 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.12. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.