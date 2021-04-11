Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Holdings Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,659,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246,935 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.21% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCO. Cowen increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.03.

Shares of CCO opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.28.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $541.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

