Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,478 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 122,600 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,036,000 after purchasing an additional 105,547 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $30,833,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,328,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,342,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 649,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 114,979 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.