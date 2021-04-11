Clever DeFi One Day Trading Volume Hits $206,096.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $206,096.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.13 or 0.00018607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.00296874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.29 or 0.00737971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,674.90 or 0.99794586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00019828 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.72 or 0.00795557 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 601,634 coins and its circulating supply is 600,246 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.