CloakCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $4,761.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001431 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 154.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020328 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,617,757 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

