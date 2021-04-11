Cloudbric Trading Down 45.5% Over Last 7 Days (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded 45.5% lower against the dollar. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $32.81 million and $1,793.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

