CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.84% of CNB Financial worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 199,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $414.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

