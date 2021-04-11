CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,491 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,933,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after buying an additional 1,689,529 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,425,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after buying an additional 597,493 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,316,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 403,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNHI. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.