Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 52,751 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Cognex worth $50,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 6,954.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

CGNX stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.64. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

