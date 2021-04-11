Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Cognex accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $968,944,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cognex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after buying an additional 207,492 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cognex by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,461,000 after buying an additional 639,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,924,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

