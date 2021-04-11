Coin Artist Hits Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00004115 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Coin Artist has a market cap of $2.66 million and $31,420.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00056569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00083710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.53 or 0.00618131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033336 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.