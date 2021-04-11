CoinDeal Token (CDL) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $26.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00057002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00084130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00619122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00032627 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CDL is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

