CoinEx Token Market Cap Reaches $26.89 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $26.89 million and $3.59 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 60.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00054537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00081607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.09 or 0.00612777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00038819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00032014 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

