Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Price Tops $0.0016

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded down 40.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market cap of $566,172.83 and $1,990.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coinsuper Ecosystem Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00054546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.83 or 0.00615115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00038433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00031984 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CRYPTO:CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsuper Ecosystem Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsuper Ecosystem Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinsuper Ecosystem Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.