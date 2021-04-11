Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,756 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.03% of Collective Growth worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Collective Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collective Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collective Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collective Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Collective Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,594,000.

Shares of Collective Growth stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Collective Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.30.

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

