Color Platform Market Cap Hits $1.06 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $396.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 23.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,931.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.75 or 0.01134216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.86 or 0.00446939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00070483 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002172 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

