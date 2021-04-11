Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,741 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.40% of Columbia Banking System worth $35,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

COLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

