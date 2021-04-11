Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.39.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

