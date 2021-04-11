CommerceBlock (CBT) Price Up 124.2% Over Last Week

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded down 47.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, CommerceBlock has traded up 124.2% against the US dollar. One CommerceBlock coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CommerceBlock has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CommerceBlock Coin Profile

CommerceBlock (CBT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

