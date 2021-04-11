Comparing ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) & HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI)

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) and HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ASGN alerts:

This table compares ASGN and HireQuest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASGN $3.92 billion 1.43 $174.70 million $4.61 22.93 HireQuest $15.88 million 16.87 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

ASGN has higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest.

Risk & Volatility

ASGN has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ASGN and HireQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASGN 4.65% 17.70% 8.33% HireQuest 45.87% 23.39% 16.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of ASGN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of ASGN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of HireQuest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ASGN and HireQuest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASGN 0 2 4 0 2.67 HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASGN currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.34%. Given ASGN’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ASGN is more favorable than HireQuest.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients. The Oxford segment provides hard-to-find technology, digital, engineering, and life sciences staffing and consulting services in various skill and geographic markets. The ECS Segment delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, application and IT modernization, and science and engineering. The company was formerly known as On Assignment, Inc. and changed its name to ASGN Incorporated in April 2018. ASGN Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.