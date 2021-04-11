Compound Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.30 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Compound has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.30 billion and $189.48 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $454.84 or 0.00756912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,064,945 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

