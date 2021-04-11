Conceal (CCX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29,740.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $29,740.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 73% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,764,752 coins and its circulating supply is 10,608,385 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

