Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report $64.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.03 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $70.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $252.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.17 million to $255.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $248.57 million, with estimates ranging from $234.65 million to $262.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.83 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.57. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

