Content Neutrality Network Reaches One Day Volume of $806,058.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $11.48 million and approximately $806,058.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 68.5% against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

