ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0048

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $6.74 million and $1.07 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,782,470 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

