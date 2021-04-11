Contrasting GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and eHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth N/A N/A N/A eHealth 12.59% 11.13% 8.95%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GoHealth and eHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 1 10 0 2.91 eHealth 0 4 8 0 2.67

GoHealth currently has a consensus target price of $20.56, indicating a potential upside of 69.39%. eHealth has a consensus target price of $110.77, indicating a potential upside of 50.38%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than eHealth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoHealth and eHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A eHealth $506.20 million 3.77 $66.89 million $3.50 21.05

eHealth has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of eHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eHealth beats GoHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth

There is no company description available for Gohealth Inc.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company's Medicare-related health insurance plans include medicare advantage, medicare supplement, and medicare part D prescription drug plans; and ancillary products, including dental, vision, life, and short and long term disability insurance plans. It markets health insurance plans through its websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, PlanPrescriber.com, and GoMedigap.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance ecommerce technology that enables health insurance carriers and agents to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

