Contrasting ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) & SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of ICU Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ICU Medical and SANUWAVE Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

ICU Medical presently has a consensus target price of $240.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.78%. SANUWAVE Health has a consensus target price of $0.34, suggesting a potential upside of 85.08%. Given SANUWAVE Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SANUWAVE Health is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICU Medical and SANUWAVE Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.42 $101.04 million $7.36 27.74 SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 85.90 -$10.43 million N/A N/A

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

Risk and Volatility

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 6.43% 9.73% 7.70% SANUWAVE Health -613.99% N/A -145.58%

Summary

ICU Medical beats SANUWAVE Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, including sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation, such as sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical Mednet, an enterprise medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms; and related professional services. Further, it provides critical care products comprising Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; TriOx venous oximetry catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device that has completed its Phase III clinical studies for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

