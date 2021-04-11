Contrasting Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) & Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ebix and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 17.20% 18.84% 7.31% Kubient N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ebix and Kubient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ebix presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.32%. Kubient has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.73%. Given Ebix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ebix is more favorable than Kubient.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Ebix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Ebix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ebix and Kubient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $580.61 million 1.64 $96.72 million N/A N/A Kubient N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient.

Summary

Ebix beats Kubient on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc. provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. The company operates P&C exchanges primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which facilitates the exchange of insurance data between brokers and insurance carriers with a focus on the areas of personal and commercial lines. Its exchange related products and services include travel exchanges and money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; consumer bill payment services; gift cards for consumers that can be redeemed at various merchants; and technology services for various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, travel, and logistics. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setting up, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance solutions cover and certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services comprising project management and development; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements. Ebix, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Data Glove Technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

