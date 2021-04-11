Contrasting Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) & NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get NVE alerts:

This table compares NVE and Rambus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $25.41 million 13.53 $14.53 million N/A N/A Rambus $224.03 million 10.11 -$90.42 million ($0.30) -67.60

NVE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rambus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of NVE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Rambus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NVE and Rambus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A Rambus 0 2 2 0 2.50

Rambus has a consensus price target of $19.80, indicating a potential downside of 2.37%. Given Rambus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rambus is more favorable than NVE.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 54.35% 15.18% 14.90% Rambus -17.06% -3.28% -2.40%

Volatility and Risk

NVE has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NVE beats Rambus on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for industrial Internet of Things market. In addition, it engages in the research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. It also provides technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.