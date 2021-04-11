Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) PT Raised to $20.10

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $20.10 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VLRS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,802. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 200,620 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $4,434,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $15,174,000.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

