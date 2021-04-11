Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) PT Raised to $20.10

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $20.10 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VLRS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,802. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 200,620 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $4,434,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $15,174,000.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile
Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ãa de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.
