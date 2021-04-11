Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

CPA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of CPA stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.74. 243,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,995. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Copa has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copa will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 270.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.