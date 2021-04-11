Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $230.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.14.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

