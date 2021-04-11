Coreto (COR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $567,254.00

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Coreto has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $567,254.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00069084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00296232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.86 or 0.00751166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,911.43 or 1.00261930 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.98 or 0.00794873 BTC.

About Coreto

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

