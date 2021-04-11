CorionX Trading Down 31.4% Over Last 7 Days (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, CorionX has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a market capitalization of $939,068.63 and approximately $137,726.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00054743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.02 or 0.00609818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00031998 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,535,926 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

