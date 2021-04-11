Cornichon (CORN) Price Tops $0.0826 on Top Exchanges

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Cornichon has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for $0.0826 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $980.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00295812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.51 or 0.00737987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,144.27 or 1.00077369 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00018690 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.63 or 0.00796414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 18,586,143 coins and its circulating supply is 18,343,889 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

