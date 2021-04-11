Cosmo Coin Price Hits $0.0037 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Cosmo Coin has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $63,950.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (CRYPTO:COSM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

