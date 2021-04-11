Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.89 billion and approximately $700.76 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $23.07 or 0.00038621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,689.70 or 0.99936770 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00110293 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001210 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005694 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 269,787,744 coins and its circulating supply is 212,003,141 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

