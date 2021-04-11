Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.61% of Costamare worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of CMRE opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 1.85. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

