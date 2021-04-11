Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lifted by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.2% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,712,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $8,400,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $363.21 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

