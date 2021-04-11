COVA (COVA) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. COVA has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $134,949.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, COVA has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00054597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00082084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.00611565 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00031970 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

