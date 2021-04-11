COVA Trading Up 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. COVA has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $144,083.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00055309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00087874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.00609438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00044184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00035871 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

