Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $474.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to post $474.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $459.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $468.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Covanta has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 457.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Covanta by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

