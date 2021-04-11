Covesting (COV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $238,566.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Covesting has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Covesting has a total market cap of $17.81 million and approximately $238,566.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00086555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.00616129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00042029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00034506 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.