COVIR.IO (CVR) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.96 Million

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be bought for $83.61 or 0.00139400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COVIR.IO has a total market cap of $9.96 million and $8.52 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00068225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00296194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.99 or 0.00725266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,788.51 or 0.99686149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.76 or 0.00798237 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00017889 BTC.

COVIR.IO Coin Profile

COVIR.IO’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

