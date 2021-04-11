COVIR.IO One Day Volume Reaches $3.51 Million (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. COVIR.IO has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and $3.51 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be bought for $87.76 or 0.00146987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00298621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.00733549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,292.64 or 0.99313115 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.74 or 0.00778432 BTC.

About COVIR.IO

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

