CPChain (CPC) Market Cap Tops $8.41 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and $816,483.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.08 or 0.00481188 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005884 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00028961 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.55 or 0.04426009 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.