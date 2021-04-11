Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.35. Crane reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 19.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 179,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,752,000 after buying an additional 38,262 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Crane by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CR traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $95.26. 214,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91. Crane has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

