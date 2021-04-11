Creditcoin Price Hits $6.27 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $6.27 or 0.00010388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $3.54 billion and $16.87 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,279.67 or 0.99890802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00112136 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001212 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005704 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

